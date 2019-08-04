B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. shares and 70.25% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78%

For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.