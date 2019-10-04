B. Riley Keeps a Neutral Rating on Comerica (CMA) and $65.0000 Target; Dorsal Capital Management Has Upped By $17.50 Million Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Position

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 16.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dorsal Capital Management Llc acquired 175,000 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Dorsal Capital Management Llc holds 1.23M shares with $123.62 million value, up from 1.05 million last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $82.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $107.05. About 467,618 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFLATION LIKELY TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time

Equities researchers at B. Riley have $65.0000 target price per share on Comerica (NYSE:CMA). B. Riley’s target price per share would suggest a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s previous stock close. The rating was disclosed in analysts report on 4 October.

Among 8 analysts covering Comerica (NYSE:CMA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Comerica has $87 highest and $6700 lowest target. $76.44’s average target is 20.95% above currents $63.2 stock price. Comerica had 15 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, September 10. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, October 3. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has “In-Line” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Evercore. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, August 22. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Thursday, September 12. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The stock of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17.

Analysts await Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CMA’s profit will be $290.37 million for 8.10 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.94 actual earnings per share reported by Comerica Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.52% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.2. About 109,451 shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Comerica Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMA); 19/03/2018 – Sunita Patel Named President of Comerica Bank’s Technology and Life Sciences Division; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR AVERAGE LOANS; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Net Interest Income Higher Vs. 1Q; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COMERICA’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK STABLE, & ASSIGNS P; 21/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Raises Prime Rate; 24/04/2018 – COMERICA BOOSTS DIV TO 34C/SHARE, WAS 30C/SHARE, EST. 30C/SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Comerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Comerica Announces Adjustments for Legacy Sterling Warrants; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTR-END COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.96 PCT VS 11.55 PCT

More notable recent Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 1.1% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Judge rules for Bombardier, rejects Comerica aircraft payments lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Comerica Bank Statement on VRB Cryptocurrency – PRNewswire” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Comerica calls out group for brand infringement, hiring actors to pose as employees – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Comerica names interim CFO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products. The company has market cap of $9.41 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. It has a 8.11 P/E ratio. The Business Bank segment offers various services and products, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational firms, and governmental entities.

Among 7 analysts covering Lowe`s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Lowe`s Companies has $13700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $122.63’s average target is 14.55% above currents $107.05 stock price. Lowe`s Companies had 16 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 13. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Monday, September 16. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Thursday, August 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $12500 target. On Monday, September 16 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. On Wednesday, June 19 the insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

