B. Riley Gives Braemar Hotels \u0026 Resorts Inc. Common Stock (BHR) $13.0000 Target; Sothebys (BID) Sentiment Is 0.77

Trading of Braemar Hotels \u0026 Resorts Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:BHR)‘s shares is going to be interesting today, as B. Riley boosted the stock from a Neutral to a Buy. Along the rating upgrade, B. Riley analysts gave a TP of $13.0000 or 38.59% more.

Sothebys (BID) investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 60 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 78 cut down and sold stock positions in Sothebys. The funds in our database now own: 41.36 million shares, down from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Sothebys in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 56 Increased: 36 New Position: 24.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $308.44 million.

The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 157,569 shares traded. Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) has risen 23.48% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHR News: 08/05/2018 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Agreement To Sell The Renaissance Tampa; 08/05/2018 – BRAEMAR HOTEL & RESORTS INC – DEAL FOR $68 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts Completes $435 Million Refinancing Of Two Mortgage Loans; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Braemar Htls & Rsrts Tst 2018-PRME Cts Prelim Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL THE RENAISSANCE TAMPA; 05/05/2018 DJ BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHR); 08/05/2018 – BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS PACT TO SELL RENAISSANCE TAMPA

More notable recent Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Sets Second Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Dates – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Declares Dividends for Second Quarter of 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Braemar Hotels & Resorts: This 8.25% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Analysts await Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 21.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.56 per share. BHR’s profit will be $14.47 million for 5.33 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Braemar Hotels \u0026 Resorts (NYSE:BHR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Braemar Hotels \u0026 Resorts has $19 highest and $1400 lowest target. $16.50’s average target is 75.91% above currents $9.38 stock price. Braemar Hotels \u0026 Resorts had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Wednesday, May 1.

Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 3.87% of its portfolio in Sotheby's for 1.34 million shares. 13D Management Llc owns 255,797 shares or 2.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Third Point Llc has 2.8% invested in the company for 6.66 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Rwc Asset Management Llp has invested 2.01% in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc., a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.54 million shares.

SothebyÂ’s operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Agency and Finance. It has a 27.23 P/E ratio. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles through the auction or private sale process.

More notable recent Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Sothebyâ€™s (NYSE: BID) on Behalf of Sothebyâ€™s Shareholders and Encourages Sothebyâ€™s Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Large Option Trader Makes Aggressive Bearish Play On Ford – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Walmart’s Bid to Catch Amazon Will Lose $1 Billion This Year – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Sotheby’s Could Get Other Offers – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Sotheby’s, Array Get Winning Bids on a Big Deal Day – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $58.27. About 212,940 shares traded. Sotheby's (BID) has declined 33.78% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 28/03/2018 – SOTHEBY’S BID.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 22/05/2018 – Third Point to raise $400 mln for SPAC, Farley to run it; 13/03/2018 – High-end art sales boom in 2017, but it’s only a partial market rebound; 10/04/2018 – Matthew Adam Properties Forms Alliance with Sotheby’s International Realty; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Expands Investor Relations Team; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Intl Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 03/05/2018 – Sotheby’s 1Q Rev $195.8M; 16/03/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Nine New Associates Join Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Sarasota Offices; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico

Analysts await Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 46.79% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BID’s profit will be $74.58M for 9.10 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Sotheby's for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,166.67% EPS growth.