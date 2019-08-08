B. Riley Financial (RILY) to pay $0.33 on Aug 29, 2019; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Cut Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Holding By $4.55 Million

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) is expected to pay $0.33 on Aug 29, 2019. (NASDAQ:RILY) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.33 dividend. B. Riley Financial Inc’s current price of $20.23 translates into 1.61% yield. B. Riley Financial Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 54,555 shares traded or 24.34% up from the average. B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) has declined 10.79% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RILY News: 21/03/2018 – PC-Tel at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 09/05/2018 – Marcus Corp at B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23; 04/04/2018 – B. Riley FBR Hires Mark Squitieri as Head of Investment Grade Credit Trading; 17/05/2018 – Vishay Precision at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 07/05/2018 – Peabody Energy Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Zagg at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 17/05/2018 – CPI Aerostructures to Participate at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 14/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 21/05/2018 – M2 Compliance® to Sponsor the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – B. Riley Financial 1Q Adj EPS 32c

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) stake by 71.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 189,449 shares as Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK)’s stock rose 11.05%. The Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd holds 75,536 shares with $1.88M value, down from 264,985 last quarter. Old Line Bancshares Inc now has $455.07M valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.77. About 34,730 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $536.62 million. The firm operates in four divisions: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It has a 22.23 P/E ratio. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Inc accumulated 35,458 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 2,230 shares stake. State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 307,185 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Mendon Cap Corp stated it has 2.08% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Penn Capital Mgmt reported 0.27% stake. 5,358 are held by Barclays Pcl. Northern Tru holds 184,996 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank reported 23,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 501,440 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). 120,714 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 81,435 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 0.13% or 133,139 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 10,646 shares.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc stake by 84,741 shares to 389,183 valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) stake by 26,200 shares and now owns 287,480 shares. Fvcbankcorp Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.57 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.57 per share. OLBK’s profit will be $9.69 million for 11.74 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Old Line Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.62% EPS growth.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $202,428 activity. Proctor Gregory S JR bought $28,690 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. 2,000 shares were bought by GRAHAM THOMAS H, worth $54,856. 1,005 shares valued at $27,135 were bought by Rivest Jeffrey A on Tuesday, March 12. Shares for $35,503 were bought by Suit John M II on Tuesday, February 19. 375 shares were bought by MANUEL GAIL D, worth $10,748. Another trade for 613 shares valued at $17,582 was made by CORNELSEN JAMES W on Tuesday, February 26. $4,898 worth of stock was bought by Shah Suhas R on Monday, March 11.