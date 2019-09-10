B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY)’s Financial Results Comparing With WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Since B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 19 1.41 N/A 0.71 26.45 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 2.82 N/A 0.21 29.38

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. WisdomTree Investments Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than B. Riley Financial Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. B. Riley Financial Inc. is presently more affordable than WisdomTree Investments Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.88 beta indicates that B. Riley Financial Inc. is 12.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. WisdomTree Investments Inc. has a 1.56 beta and it is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

B. Riley Financial Inc. and WisdomTree Investments Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.6% and 74.6%. 4.1% are B. Riley Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc. had bullish trend while WisdomTree Investments Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.