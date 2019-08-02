B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY)’s Financial Results Comparing With SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

We will be contrasting the differences between B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 18 1.34 N/A 0.71 26.45 SEI Investments Company 53 5.36 N/A 3.07 19.44

Table 1 highlights B. Riley Financial Inc. and SEI Investments Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SEI Investments Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than B. Riley Financial Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. B. Riley Financial Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than SEI Investments Company, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides B. Riley Financial Inc. and SEI Investments Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.88 beta means B. Riley Financial Inc.’s volatility is 12.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. SEI Investments Company’s 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.32 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares and 71.1% of SEI Investments Company shares. 4.1% are B. Riley Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.5% are SEI Investments Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors SEI Investments Company beats B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.