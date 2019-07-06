B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

This is a contrast between B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 17 1.34 N/A 0.71 26.76 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.27 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of B. Riley Financial Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us B. Riley Financial Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

B. Riley Financial Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.9% and 18.91%. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders are 18.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.22% 12.77% 23% 5.74% -6.33% 35.65% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 1.69% -0.97% 1.09% 8.13% 4.28% 21.04%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

B. Riley Financial Inc. beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.