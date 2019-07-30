B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP)

As Asset Management businesses, B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 18 1.25 N/A 0.71 26.76 Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.61 N/A 6.55 3.91

Table 1 demonstrates B. Riley Financial Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Northern Trust Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to B. Riley Financial Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has B. Riley Financial Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.92% of Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders are 18.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.22% 12.77% 23% 5.74% -6.33% 35.65% Northern Trust Corporation 0.27% -0.35% -1.69% 0.71% -2.92% 3.1%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc. has stronger performance than Northern Trust Corporation

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.