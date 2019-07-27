B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)

Since B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 18 1.24 N/A 0.71 26.76 Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 8 14.14 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates B. Riley Financial Inc. and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1% Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

B. Riley Financial Inc. and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.9% and 27.29%. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders are 18.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.22% 12.77% 23% 5.74% -6.33% 35.65% Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.71% 1.22% 5.22% 10.88% 5.09% 11.02%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc. was more bullish than Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.

Summary

B. Riley Financial Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.