B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

We are contrasting B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 22 0.00 13.61M 0.71 26.45 Cohen & Steers Inc. 54 3.69 23.05M 2.52 20.79

Table 1 demonstrates B. Riley Financial Inc. and Cohen & Steers Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cohen & Steers Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to B. Riley Financial Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. B. Riley Financial Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides B. Riley Financial Inc. and Cohen & Steers Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 60,976,702.51% 7.2% 1% Cohen & Steers Inc. 43,035,847.65% 42% 25.6%

Volatility & Risk

B. Riley Financial Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.88. From a competition point of view, Cohen & Steers Inc. has a 0.95 beta which is 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08% Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc. has weaker performance than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Cohen & Steers Inc. beats B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.