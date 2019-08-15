B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

We will be comparing the differences between B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 18 1.21 N/A 0.71 26.45 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 20.86 N/A 0.88 14.09

In table 1 we can see B. Riley Financial Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Clough Global Equity Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than B. Riley Financial Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

B. Riley Financial Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.6% and 27.94%. About 4.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08% Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors B. Riley Financial Inc. beats Clough Global Equity Fund.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.