B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Both B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 17 1.33 N/A 0.71 26.76 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 5.07 N/A 0.14 44.64

In table 1 we can see B. Riley Financial Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than B. Riley Financial Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of B. Riley Financial Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 2 0 0 1.00

Competitively the average target price of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is $5.75, which is potential -5.58% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares and 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 18.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.22% 12.77% 23% 5.74% -6.33% 35.65% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -1.28% 1.82% -0.48% 1.99% 0.16% 16.45%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

Summary

B. Riley Financial Inc. beats BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.