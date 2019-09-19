B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) Reaches $24.51 52-Week High; Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Community Healthcare has $40 highest and $38 lowest target. $39’s average target is -12.28% below currents $44.46 stock price. Community Healthcare had 7 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) latest ratings:

The stock of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) hit a new 52-week high and has $25.74 target or 5.00% above today’s $24.51 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $660.92M company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. If the $25.74 price target is reached, the company will be worth $33.05 million more. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.51. About 8,072 shares traded. B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) has declined 10.79% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RILY News: 26/04/2018 – B. RILEY FINANCIAL INC – SALE OF BEBE’S FORMER HEADQUARTERS IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MAY 21, 2018; 17/05/2018 – CPI Aerostructures to Participate at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – HC2 at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 22/05/2018 – Cohu at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – B. Riley Financial Buys New 3.4% Position in Aegean Marine; 23/05/2018 – Gaia at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – HC2 at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – CNO Financial Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 17/04/2018 – Aveo Company Marketing Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for Apr. 24

More notable recent Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We’re Wary Of Buying Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s (NYSE:CHCT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Judging Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s (NYSE:CHCT) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Community Healthcare Trust names Dupuy CFO – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Community Healthcare Trust: A Growing 3.8%-Yielding Dividend But Trading At A Premium Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Community Healthcare Trust Announces Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated owns real estate properties. The company has market cap of $862.83 million.

The stock increased 1.69% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 5,665 shares traded. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) has risen 38.91% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending.

More notable recent B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “B. Riley Financial Announces Offering of $50 Million Senior Notes Due 2026 and “BBB+” Rating from Egan-Jones – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “B. Riley FBR Gathers Consumer, Entertainment, Media and Leisure Companies for Fall Investor Conference in New York – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “B. Riley Adds Oilfield Services Veteran Jon Donnel as Managing Director with Great American Group Advisory & Valuation Services – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) were released by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance UK” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “B. Riley Serves as Exclusive Sell-Side Advisor to PCM on its $581 Million Sale to Insight Enterprises – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $660.92 million. The firm operates in four divisions: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It has a 26.93 P/E ratio. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients.