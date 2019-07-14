B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) Comparison side by side

B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 18 1.34 N/A 0.71 26.76 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for B. Riley Financial Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.1%. Competitively, The Cushing Energy Income Fund has 14.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.22% 12.77% 23% 5.74% -6.33% 35.65% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.93% -1.93% 1.19% -7.06% -22.2% 18.29%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Summary

B. Riley Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.