B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Contrasting side by side

B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 17 1.34 N/A 0.71 26.76 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -1.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of B. Riley Financial Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us B. Riley Financial Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

B. Riley Financial Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.9% and 2.46%. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.1%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.22% 12.77% 23% 5.74% -6.33% 35.65% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.73% -0.32% -2.98% 6.74% -6.86% -1.44%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc. had bullish trend while Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust had bearish trend.

Summary

B. Riley Financial Inc. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust on 7 of the 7 factors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.