B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) Contrasting side by side

Both B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 18 1.34 N/A 0.71 26.76 Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.44 N/A 0.50 13.49

Table 1 highlights B. Riley Financial Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Prospect Capital Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than B. Riley Financial Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Prospect Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for B. Riley Financial Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Prospect Capital Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Prospect Capital Corporation’s potential downside is -10.31% and its average price target is $6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.55% of Prospect Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 18.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 17.41% are Prospect Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.22% 12.77% 23% 5.74% -6.33% 35.65% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.89% 2.42% 4.31% -3.56% 1.96% 7.29%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc. was more bullish than Prospect Capital Corporation.

Summary

B. Riley Financial Inc. beats Prospect Capital Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.