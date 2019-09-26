B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 20 1.47 N/A 0.71 26.45 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.56 N/A 0.24 60.42

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has lower revenue and earnings than B. Riley Financial Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares and 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares. Insiders held roughly 4.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc. was more bullish than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Summary

B. Riley Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.