B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) Contrasting side by side

Both B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 20 1.52 N/A 0.71 26.45 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.70 N/A 1.12 12.32

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. New Mountain Finance Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to B. Riley Financial Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. B. Riley Financial Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc. was more bullish than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors B. Riley Financial Inc. beats New Mountain Finance Corporation.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.