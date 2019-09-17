B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 19 1.46 N/A 0.71 26.45 Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of B. Riley Financial Inc. and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than B. Riley Financial Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. B. Riley Financial Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both B. Riley Financial Inc. and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 65.6% and 57.55% respectively. 4.1% are B. Riley Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors B. Riley Financial Inc. beats Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.