B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Comparing side by side

B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 18 1.27 N/A 0.71 26.76 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for B. Riley Financial Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

B. Riley Financial Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.9% and 19.79%. 18.1% are B. Riley Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has 0.01% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.22% 12.77% 23% 5.74% -6.33% 35.65% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -0.58% 1.08% 1.57% 3.1% 4.24% 3.93%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc. has stronger performance than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Summary

B. Riley Financial Inc. beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund on 7 of the 7 factors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.