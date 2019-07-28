B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 18 1.24 N/A 0.71 26.76 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.61 N/A 0.27 94.83

In table 1 we can see B. Riley Financial Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Capital Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than B. Riley Financial Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. B. Riley Financial Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gladstone Capital Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has B. Riley Financial Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 18.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.22% 12.77% 23% 5.74% -6.33% 35.65% Gladstone Capital Corporation -0.16% 0.43% 1.23% -0.22% 2.56% 3.37%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Capital Corporation.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.