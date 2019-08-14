B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Comparing side by side

B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 18 1.23 N/A 0.71 26.45 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 0.96 N/A 1.27 8.43

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of B. Riley Financial Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than B. Riley Financial Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Volatility & Risk

B. Riley Financial Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.88 beta. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s 1.82 beta is the reason why it is 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for B. Riley Financial Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Meanwhile, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s average target price is $12.83, while its potential upside is 43.83%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

B. Riley Financial Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.6% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 4.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors B. Riley Financial Inc. beats BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.