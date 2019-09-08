B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Contrasting side by side

B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial Inc. 19 1.35 N/A 0.71 26.45 Ares Management Corporation 26 4.84 N/A 0.27 108.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of B. Riley Financial Inc. and Ares Management Corporation. Ares Management Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than B. Riley Financial Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides B. Riley Financial Inc. and Ares Management Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1% Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

B. Riley Financial Inc. has a 0.88 beta, while its volatility is 12.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ares Management Corporation’s 1.41 beta is the reason why it is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

B. Riley Financial Inc. and Ares Management Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Ares Management Corporation’s potential upside is 3.64% and its consensus target price is $31.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

B. Riley Financial Inc. and Ares Management Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.6% and 66.9%. 4.1% are B. Riley Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08% Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51%

For the past year B. Riley Financial Inc. was less bullish than Ares Management Corporation.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.