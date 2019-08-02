B. Riley FBR Reaffirms $5.0000 TP On Independence Contract (ICD), Reaffirms Buy Rating; Ford Motor Co Has 1.06 Sentiment

Ford Motor Co (F) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 349 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 329 decreased and sold their holdings in Ford Motor Co. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 1.83 billion shares, down from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ford Motor Co in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 71 Reduced: 258 Increased: 255 New Position: 94.

In an analyst note sent to clients and investors on today, B. Riley FBR reiterated their Buy rating on Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD)‘s stock. The price target means a potential upside of 300.00% from company’s last stock price.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $161,222 activity. $46,610 worth of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) was bought by BATES THOMAS R JR. Shares for $44,712 were bought by MSD Partners – L.P. on Wednesday, March 6.

The stock increased 11.61% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.25. About 102,643 shares traded. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 67.00% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.89, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes.

More notable recent Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Kind Of Shareholders Own Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)? – Yahoo Finance" on July 05, 2019

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.77 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Ford Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, markets, and services automobiles in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $37.19 billion. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment develops, makes, distributes, and services cars, trucks, SUVs, and electrified vehicles under the Ford name; and luxury vehicles under the Lincoln name, as well as service parts and accessories. It has a 17.26 P/E ratio. This segment markets its products through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Greenhaven Associates Inc holds 5.06% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company for 32.44 million shares. Gabalex Capital Management Llc owns 1.80 million shares or 4.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pzena Investment Management Llc has 1.86% invested in the company for 39.02 million shares. The Kansas-based Paragon Capital Management Llc has invested 1.78% in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 250,150 shares.