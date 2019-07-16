B. Riley Downgrades Adamis Pharmaceuticals – Common Stock (ADMP); KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY LTD ORDINARY (KNBWF) SI Decreased By 27%

KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY LTD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:KNBWF) had a decrease of 27% in short interest. KNBWF’s SI was 169,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 27% from 232,200 shares previously. With 3,300 avg volume, 51 days are for KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY LTD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:KNBWF)’s short sellers to cover KNBWF’s short positions. It closed at $21.4 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

B. Riley gave Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares a new “Sell” rating in a an analyst report sent to investors and clients on 16 July. This is decrease from the old “Neutral” rating. The firm from today has a $1.1000 TP on company, suggesting -24.66% downside potential.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $18.91 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Japan Integrated Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Other Overseas Integrated Beverages, and Pharmaceuticals and Bio-chemicals. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include beer, fruit juices, wine, whiskey, spirits, dairy products, soft drinks, and other products.

Among 3 analysts covering Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has $10 highest and $2.5 lowest target. $6.40’s average target is 338.36% above currents $1.46 stock price. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had 6 analyst reports since March 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company has market cap of $69.55 million. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Epinephrine Injection pre-filled syringe for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of albuterol (APC-2000) and fluticasone (APC-4000) for the treatment of bronchospasm and asthma; and beclomethasone (APC-1000), a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma, as well as APC-1000 and APC-5000 for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates a 503B drug outsourcing facility that provides prescription compounded medications to patients, physician clinics, hospitals, surgery centers, and other clients in the United States.

Analysts await Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) to report earnings on August, 9. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 58.62% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.29 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.

The stock increased 4.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.46. About 950,491 shares traded or 162.09% up from the average. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) has declined 50.26% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMP News: 15/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Discusses 2017 Highlights and Business Update; 08/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of a New Human Factors Study Comparing Its Symjepi™ Epinephrine Prefilled Syringe to the Market Leading Product in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma and lmmunology; 08/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of a New Human Factors Study Comparing Its Symjepi™ Epinephrine Prefilled Syring; 06/03/2018 ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON DATA PRESENTED AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF ALLERGY, ASTHMA AND IMMUNOLOGY (AAAAI) JOINT CONGRESS WITH THE WORLD ALLERGY ORGANIZATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMP); 06/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Data Presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) Join; 06/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Data Presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and lmmunology (AAAAI) Joint Congress With the World Allergy Organization