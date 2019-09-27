B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Lifted Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Declined While Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Cut by $428,064 Its Stake

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 51.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 5,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 5,195 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $408,000, down from 10,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $74.99. About 2.16M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 2,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 28,191 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09 million, up from 25,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $124.33. About 2.30M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsr owns 129,587 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. 135,958 are held by Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Corp. The Texas-based American Natl Registered Advisor has invested 1.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Schnieders Capital Mngmt, California-based fund reported 29,877 shares. Mount Lucas Management LP reported 20,758 shares. Hills Bank And, a Iowa-based fund reported 62,726 shares. Northrock Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cleararc has 34,103 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Cacti Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 15,745 shares. Moreover, Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 13,512 were reported by Stratford Consulting. Capital Inv Serv Of America owns 1,990 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Associated Banc reported 1.63% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Round Table Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 3,377 shares in its portfolio. Bowen Hanes Inc invested 1.79% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.68 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.15% or 1.23 million shares in its portfolio. Corda Inv Management Lc invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 25,429 shares. 6,292 were accumulated by Atalanta Sosnoff Limited. Columbia Asset Mngmt accumulated 7,710 shares. Ci Investments Incorporated accumulated 1.13 million shares. Quantitative Invest Management Limited Com reported 207,678 shares. First Fincl Bank And Tru Com Of Newtown has 16,209 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Raymond James Assoc, a Florida-based fund reported 2.35 million shares. Royal London Asset Management, United Kingdom-based fund reported 836,841 shares. Benedict Fincl Advsr invested 1.61% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bar Harbor invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Winfield invested in 0.12% or 3,005 shares.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $580.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,427 shares to 56,621 shares, valued at $11.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.