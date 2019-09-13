B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Lowered Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holding by $1.60 Million; Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Position by $1.10 Million

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 3.50M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.22 million, up from 3.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60B market cap company. The stock increased 4.81% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 8.56 million shares traded or 7.74% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/03/2018 – PG&E COMMENTS IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 50.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 6,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 6,770 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, down from 13,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $262.21. About 99,615 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Invsts Management Corp holds 1.32% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 99,825 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund holds 1,303 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc holds 656 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aristotle Cap Ltd Llc reported 2.43% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Guggenheim Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 1,209 shares. 304,306 are held by First Eagle Mgmt Limited Com. Renaissance Inv Group Ltd Company has 0.91% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 10,497 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has 970 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Net invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr holds 0.26% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 76,148 shares.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 earnings per share, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.79 million for 19.06 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $265.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shake Shack Inc by 23,299 shares to 27,056 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

