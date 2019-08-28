B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Increased Holding in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by $534,344 as Share Value Declined; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Family Management Has Decreased Holding by $351,162

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 39.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 8,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 12,932 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 21,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 23.03M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR THE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS, INCLUDING A SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION, AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING THE BUSINESS; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 05/04/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q EPS 59c; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Independent Monitoring Panel Recommended Stopping Study; 26/04/2018 – “The Future of Getting Old” – With Old Age, New Possibilities; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Still Sees 2018 Adjusted R&D Expenses $7.4B-$7.9B; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 7,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 19,359 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 11,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.27. About 495,164 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James & Associates Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Com has invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0% or 356 shares. Trillium Asset Management Lc invested in 64,639 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp holds 0.19% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) or 554,494 shares. Oppenheimer Inc owns 28,267 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0.01% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Garde Capital Inc has 0.05% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Texas-based Automobile Association has invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Fernwood Investment Ltd Liability owns 3,620 shares. Timpani Management Lc reported 0.66% stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 74,608 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 9,564 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Grp has invested 0.02% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Glenmede Tru Na owns 2,661 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 3,996 shares to 13,975 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,609 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,357 shares to 14,716 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muni Inter Dr Fd I (MUI) by 29,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen New York Amt Qlt Muni (NRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Opus Investment Inc has 1.11% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 132,000 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt holds 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 133,013 shares. Chickasaw Management Ltd Liability Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 5,675 shares. Botty Investors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ledyard National Bank invested in 391,975 shares. White Pine Ltd Com invested in 12,944 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Incorporated Id holds 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 13,767 shares. Moreover, Stillwater Cap Ltd has 3.34% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Wyoming-based Cypress Limited Co (Wy) has invested 0.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Intersect Cap Ltd holds 1.16% or 64,605 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 1.13% stake. Bender Robert Assocs holds 0.27% or 13,022 shares in its portfolio. Keating Invest Counselors holds 0.29% or 15,314 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.58% or 393,097 shares in its portfolio. Shelton has invested 0.86% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).