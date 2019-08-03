B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holding as Market Value Rose; P2 Capital Partners Has Raised Fuller H B Co (FUL) Holding by $11.14 Million as Valuation Rose

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 232,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.93M, up from 938,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $45.78. About 325,568 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 91.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 3,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 326 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 3,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $792.21. About 390,333 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: DELIVERY SALES INCREASING AT `RAPID PACE’; 24/05/2018 – Mobile drive-thru windows are cropping up at Chipotle restaurants across the country, allowing customers the option of staying in their cars to get their burritos and bowls; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Support Functions Will Be Located in Shared Services Center in Columbus; 07/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $395 FROM $350; 15/05/2018 – Slate Path Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Chipotle; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAW SURGE IN DIGITAL ORDERS AFTER NEW MOBILE APP; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle is having its second-best trading day ever as new CEO hints at changes ahead; 11/04/2018 – This fast-casual Mexican chain is cashing in on Chipotle’s struggles – and it already triumphed in one key battle; 09/04/2018 – Chipotle Sets New Goal To Drive Environmental Sustainability

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 7,858 shares to 19,359 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 5,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94 million for 63.89 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $98.32 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider Hartung Jack sold $4.34M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,200 are owned by Markel Corporation. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mgmt reported 2,261 shares stake. 238 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 25,090 shares. Old National Bancorp In holds 0.02% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Investors Management Corp has invested 0.31% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks owns 2,919 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd invested in 4,598 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) invested in 844 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 152,885 shares. Gabelli And Inv Advisers has 0.59% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 6,500 shares. 9,572 were accumulated by Amp Cap Invsts. American Intll Grp Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 9,820 shares. 17,861 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Financial Bank. Gam Holdings Ag accumulated 1,217 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Management reported 481 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 32,636 shares. 138,224 are owned by Comerica Bankshares. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Wells Fargo Mn reported 106,352 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moody Bank Division accumulated 0% or 128 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 49,509 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 73,556 shares. Jefferies Group Llc has 0% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Invesco has invested 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Piedmont Advsr stated it has 12,805 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 19,635 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,088 shares. The New York-based Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL).