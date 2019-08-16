B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) and PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 3 0.37 N/A 0.26 10.91 PCTEL Inc. 5 1.22 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) and PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 8.1% 4.5% PCTEL Inc. 0.00% -16.5% -14.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.86 beta means B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s volatility is 14.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, PCTEL Inc.’s 95.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival PCTEL Inc. is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. PCTEL Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. and PCTEL Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 PCTEL Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

PCTEL Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.33 consensus target price and a 16.79% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.2% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.8% of PCTEL Inc. are owned by institutional investors. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 24.2%. Competitively, PCTEL Inc. has 5.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 4.73% 2.31% 10.77% 17.07% 15.66% 32.72% PCTEL Inc. 0.87% -0.86% -3.14% -13.64% -26.08% 7.69%

For the past year B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has stronger performance than PCTEL Inc.

Summary

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors PCTEL Inc.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops LIVESTOCK, a software application that enables livestock operators to manage, track, support, and plan day-to-day tasks; CarID, a solution to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings; Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; and Mfgr., a production line tracking solution for manufacturing companies. In addition, this division provides site surveys, business requirements analysis, system design and configuration, implementation, testing, deployment, and workforce training services; maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools and engineering services that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.