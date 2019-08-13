B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 3 0.39 N/A 0.26 10.91 Lumentum Holdings Inc. 52 2.82 N/A 0.46 124.19

Demonstrates B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. and Lumentum Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Lumentum Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. and Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 8.1% 4.5% Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.86 shows that B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. Its rival Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 3.2 respectively. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. and Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Lumentum Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $68.25, with potential upside of 18.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. and Lumentum Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.2% and 96.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 24.2% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 4.73% 2.31% 10.77% 17.07% 15.66% 32.72% Lumentum Holdings Inc. -3.18% 3.97% -8.48% 20.9% 8.69% 34.8%

For the past year B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. was less bullish than Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Lumentum Holdings Inc. beats B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops LIVESTOCK, a software application that enables livestock operators to manage, track, support, and plan day-to-day tasks; CarID, a solution to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings; Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; and Mfgr., a production line tracking solution for manufacturing companies. In addition, this division provides site surveys, business requirements analysis, system design and configuration, implementation, testing, deployment, and workforce training services; maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; and transport products comprising reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components consisting of 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps. This segment also offers Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; products for 3-D sensing applications, including a light source product; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and individual and compact laser arrays. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, diode, direct-diode, fiber, and gas lasers. This segment serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, including drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Its lasers products are used in various original equipment manufacturer applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.