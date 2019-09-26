B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) and EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 3 0.30 N/A 0.26 10.91 EchoStar Corporation 34 1.84 N/A -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. and EchoStar Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. and EchoStar Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 8.1% 4.5% EchoStar Corporation 0.00% -0.1% -0.1%

Risk and Volatility

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has a 0.86 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. EchoStar Corporation’s 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. are 2.1 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor EchoStar Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. EchoStar Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. and EchoStar Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 EchoStar Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively EchoStar Corporation has an average target price of $61, with potential upside of 51.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. and EchoStar Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 4.2% and 96.4% respectively. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 24.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.6% of EchoStar Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 4.73% 2.31% 10.77% 17.07% 15.66% 32.72% EchoStar Corporation -1.11% 2.2% 13.8% 13.94% 2.22% 23.97%

For the past year B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. was more bullish than EchoStar Corporation.

Summary

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors EchoStar Corporation.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops LIVESTOCK, a software application that enables livestock operators to manage, track, support, and plan day-to-day tasks; CarID, a solution to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings; Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; and Mfgr., a production line tracking solution for manufacturing companies. In addition, this division provides site surveys, business requirements analysis, system design and configuration, implementation, testing, deployment, and workforce training services; maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

EchoStar Corporation offers satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and small office customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides satellite broadband Internet access and satellite technologies to North American consumer market; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to enterprise and government customers. This segment also offers managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to large enterprise customers for mobile satellite systems; designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems; and satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators. The EchoStar Technologies segment designs, develops, and distributes high-definition and standard-definition digital set-top boxes, and related products and technologies, such as satellite dishes and remote controls for satellite TV service providers and telecommunication companies. This segment also offers digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission services, signal processing, conditional access management, and other services; and Slingbox units directly to consumers through retail outlets and online, as well as to the pay-TV operator markets. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite services on a full-time and occasional-use basis primarily to DISH Network, Dish Mexico, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, programmers, and private enterprise customers through its 18 owned and leased in-orbit satellites. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.