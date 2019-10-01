B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) and Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 3 0.00 3.23M 0.26 10.91 Casa Systems Inc. 7 0.00 28.64M 0.42 15.73

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. and Casa Systems Inc. Casa Systems Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Casa Systems Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. and Casa Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 118,211,096.47% 8.1% 4.5% Casa Systems Inc. 428,742,514.97% 47.9% 8.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Casa Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Casa Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. and Casa Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Casa Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Casa Systems Inc. is $9.5, which is potential 20.87% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. and Casa Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.2% and 68.6%. 24.2% are B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Casa Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 4.73% 2.31% 10.77% 17.07% 15.66% 32.72% Casa Systems Inc. -3.51% 3.29% -30.99% -43.63% -54.58% -49.81%

For the past year B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has 32.72% stronger performance while Casa Systems Inc. has -49.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 13 of the 13 factors Casa Systems Inc. beats B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops LIVESTOCK, a software application that enables livestock operators to manage, track, support, and plan day-to-day tasks; CarID, a solution to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings; Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; and Mfgr., a production line tracking solution for manufacturing companies. In addition, this division provides site surveys, business requirements analysis, system design and configuration, implementation, testing, deployment, and workforce training services; maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.