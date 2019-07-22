B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) and PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) and PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. 3 0.32 N/A 0.28 9.08 PCTEL Inc. 5 1.03 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. and PCTEL Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 9% 4.9% PCTEL Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6%

Volatility and Risk

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. has a beta of 0.95 and its 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, PCTEL Inc. has a 0.18 beta which is 82.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival PCTEL Inc. is 5.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.4. PCTEL Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.4% of B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. shares and 58.9% of PCTEL Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 24.2% of B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of PCTEL Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. -0.95% -4.12% -14.95% 20.19% 15.32% 17.97% PCTEL Inc. -2.29% 0% -4.49% 16.14% -30.19% 19.11%

For the past year B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. has weaker performance than PCTEL Inc.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops LIVESTOCK, a software application that enables livestock operators to manage, track, support, and plan day-to-day tasks; CarID, a solution to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings; Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; and Mfgr., a production line tracking solution for manufacturing companies. In addition, this division provides site surveys, business requirements analysis, system design and configuration, implementation, testing, deployment, and workforce training services; maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools and engineering services that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.