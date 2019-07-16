B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Communication Equipment company, B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. has 2.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 53.92% institutional ownership for its competitors. 24.2% of B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.23% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 9.00% 4.90% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. N/A 3 9.08 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.19 2.50 2.66

The potential upside of the peers is 89.19%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. -0.95% -4.12% -14.95% 20.19% 15.32% 17.97% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. are 2.2 and 1.7. Competitively, B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s competitors have 3.41 and 2.72 for Current and Quick Ratio. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.95 shows that B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s peers have beta of 1.10 which is 9.93% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s rivals beat B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. on 7 of the 6 factors.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops LIVESTOCK, a software application that enables livestock operators to manage, track, support, and plan day-to-day tasks; CarID, a solution to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings; Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; and Mfgr., a production line tracking solution for manufacturing companies. In addition, this division provides site surveys, business requirements analysis, system design and configuration, implementation, testing, deployment, and workforce training services; maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.