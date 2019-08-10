B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has 4.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has 24.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 8.10% 4.50% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. N/A 3 10.91 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.32 2.57 2.73

The competitors have a potential upside of 64.86%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 4.73% 2.31% 10.77% 17.07% 15.66% 32.72% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.86 shows that B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s peers have beta of 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s peers beat B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops LIVESTOCK, a software application that enables livestock operators to manage, track, support, and plan day-to-day tasks; CarID, a solution to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings; Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; and Mfgr., a production line tracking solution for manufacturing companies. In addition, this division provides site surveys, business requirements analysis, system design and configuration, implementation, testing, deployment, and workforce training services; maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.