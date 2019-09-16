B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) and Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 3 0.36 N/A 0.26 10.91 Acacia Communications Inc. 57 6.31 N/A 0.47 142.31

Table 1 demonstrates B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. and Acacia Communications Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Acacia Communications Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. and Acacia Communications Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 8.1% 4.5% Acacia Communications Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3.4%

Liquidity

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Acacia Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Acacia Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. and Acacia Communications Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Acacia Communications Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Acacia Communications Inc. has a consensus target price of $56, with potential downside of -12.89%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. and Acacia Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.2% and 79.1% respectively. About 24.2% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 7.6% are Acacia Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 4.73% 2.31% 10.77% 17.07% 15.66% 32.72% Acacia Communications Inc. 3.35% 33.17% 11.12% 55.7% 111.36% 76.76%

For the past year B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has weaker performance than Acacia Communications Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Acacia Communications Inc. beats B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops LIVESTOCK, a software application that enables livestock operators to manage, track, support, and plan day-to-day tasks; CarID, a solution to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings; Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; and Mfgr., a production line tracking solution for manufacturing companies. In addition, this division provides site surveys, business requirements analysis, system design and configuration, implementation, testing, deployment, and workforce training services; maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processors application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.