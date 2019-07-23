B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Decreased Mercadolibre (MELI) Position; Night Owl Capital Management Raised Ringcentral (RNG) Stake

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) stake by 27.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 1,390 shares as Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)’s stock rose 58.90%. The B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management holds 3,609 shares with $1.83M value, down from 4,999 last quarter. Mercadolibre Inc now has $31.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $634.83. About 375,894 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) stake by 85.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Night Owl Capital Management Llc acquired 29,460 shares as Ringcentral Inc. (RNG)’s stock rose 15.55%. The Night Owl Capital Management Llc holds 63,855 shares with $6.88M value, up from 34,395 last quarter. Ringcentral Inc. now has $9.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $120.52. About 432,184 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.92 million for 566.81 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 23,897 shares to 57,330 valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 2,022 shares and now owns 7,327 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) was raised too.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Share Price Has Soared 605%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love MercadoLibre (MELI) – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull of the Day: MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Amazon Nears $1 Trillion Again; PayPal Gets an Unexpected Boost – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “PayPal Makes a Big International Move With Xoom – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. MercadoLibre had 22 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. HSBC maintained the shares of MELI in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 5. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Lc reported 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Hanson Mcclain reported 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited owns 61,636 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Plc has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Sumitomo Mitsui Inc reported 319,751 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Calamos Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com holds 0.01% or 2,141 shares. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 73 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 2,207 shares. Cibc Markets Inc accumulated 4,099 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Yale Capital holds 3,346 shares. Navellier And Assocs holds 0.01% or 97 shares. Dsam Prtnrs (London) invested in 2.38% or 32,478 shares. Toth Fin Advisory reported 6 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whale Rock Cap Mngmt Lc reported 1.27M shares. Charles Schwab Management has 412,270 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 70 shares. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma has invested 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Ltd has invested 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 108,473 are held by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. 12 West Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 490,000 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 1,911 shares. Invesco Limited reported 328,439 shares. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 3,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 2,125 are held by Cipher L P. 34 were reported by Macroview Inv Limited Liability. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Company holds 2.46% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 2.14M shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $206,884 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $206,884 was sold by Michelle McKenna.

Among 5 analysts covering RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RingCentral had 10 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Rosenblatt. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of RNG in report on Tuesday, February 12 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, February 12 with “Strong Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Jefferies. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was initiated by Guggenheim with “Buy”.