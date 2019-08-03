B&G Foods (Put) (BGS) Holding Has Increased by Park West Asset Management Llc; New South Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Hanesbrands (HBI) by $367,438

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 21,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 5.89M shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.36 million, up from 5.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 6.96 million shares traded or 49.34% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in B&G Foods Inc (Put) (BGS) by 328.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.63 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in B&G Foods Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 11.56% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 4.74M shares traded or 283.34% up from the average. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 09/04/2018 – DoD-US Army: BG Andrew J. Juknelis attends at the 54th Memorial Ceremony for Gen. Douglas MacArthur; 15/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Government policy, rising costs prompt gas bill hike: BG; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.72 BLN TO $1.755 BLN; 11/04/2018 – RAIFFEISEN EYES CZ, SK, RO, BG FOR ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS: CEO; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On B&G Foods To Negative, Affirms Rtgs; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – FY 2018 NET SALES REAFFIRMED AT A RANGE OF $1.720 BLN TO $1.755 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast; 17/04/2018 – KRUK SA KRU.WA – PROKURA NS FIZ SIGNS DEAL WITH BANK BGŻ BNP PARIBAS SA FOR PURCHASE OF DEBT PORTFOLIO

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $175,600 activity.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc by 109,638 shares to 262,458 shares, valued at $46.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) by 35,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyrical Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 2.6% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Captrust Advsr stated it has 78,150 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Invsts owns 258,332 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. The California-based Stewart & Patten Company Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.62% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 0.03% or 18,690 shares. Maverick Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 171,420 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt accumulated 238,952 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 372,287 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 67,630 shares. Oakworth Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 1,313 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 0% or 11,096 shares in its portfolio. California-based Bank Of The West has invested 0.03% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc holds 0.02% or 31,988 shares in its portfolio. Financial Advantage Incorporated accumulated 341,469 shares or 4.35% of the stock.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 211,503 shares to 652,059 shares, valued at $18.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 105,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stitch Fix Inc (Call).