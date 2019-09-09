B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Lowered as Stock Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Lowered Its Position

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 91.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 3,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 326 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 3,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $9.62 during the last trading session, reaching $845.94. About 324,591 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $275; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE REITERATES CAPEX GUIDANCE OF $300M FOR FULL YR; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 130 TO 150 NEW RESTAURANT OPENINGS IN FY 2018; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Won’t Cut Prices or Introduce Combo Meals; Not ‘Playing That Game’; 25/04/2018 – Homeownership Preservation Foundation & CMG Financial Partner to Increase Homeownership Opportunities Nationwide; 19/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $235; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: APRIL COMP SALES TRENDING NEAR 1Q LEVELS; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO BRIAN NICCOL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES 667% RISE IN DELIVERY ORDERS AFTER DOORDASH; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle bags another ex-Taco Bell exec in turnround bid

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 6,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 205,538 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.24M, down from 211,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.15. About 15.24 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “India’s Jio forms Azure partnership – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/09/2019: CYOU, SOHU, SAIC, UMC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,289 shares to 144,962 shares, valued at $16.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 58,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Series 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs stated it has 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communications holds 3.36% or 337,554 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Veritas Invest (Uk) has 7.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 217,241 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability invested in 3,730 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Chevy Chase Tru invested in 4.08% or 7.57M shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.34% or 51,685 shares in its portfolio. Independent Incorporated owns 62,630 shares for 2.88% of their portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,935 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Limited stated it has 3.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Patten Grp stated it has 2.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Summit Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 11,821 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13.70 million shares. Round Table Serv Limited Liability Co holds 0.32% or 7,988 shares in its portfolio. Fernwood Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,075 shares. New England Rech And holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,934 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 32,906 shares to 297,132 shares, valued at $9.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 5,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 21,571 were accumulated by Citigroup. Australia-based Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0.12% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 69,317 were accumulated by Tobam. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 4,618 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 125,133 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Hl Ser Ltd Liability reported 455 shares. Markel has invested 0.1% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1,766 shares. Capital Investors invested 0.29% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt invested 1.17% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% or 59,867 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 6,436 shares.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.99M for 67.57 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.