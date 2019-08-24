B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Lowered Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holder Capstone Investment Advisors Lowered Stake by $378,924 as Share Value Declined

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 9,389 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $789,000, down from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 3.39M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 25,257 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 31,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Quantum Cap Management has invested 0.48% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp holds 27,795 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 92,683 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 26,200 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Advisory Rech stated it has 0.22% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Rdl Financial has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). The Ohio-based Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Summit Wealth Advsr Lc holds 0.7% or 29,466 shares. Victory accumulated 163,227 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 4,790 shares. E&G Advisors LP reported 8,600 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Cadence Bank Na holds 0.67% or 20,339 shares. Bourgeon Capital Lc reported 0.21% stake. Payden Rygel accumulated 0.01% or 900 shares. First Natl, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,823 shares.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (Call) (NYSE:GIS) by 446,200 shares to 468,800 shares, valued at $24.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,900 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (NYSE:T).

