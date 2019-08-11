B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Maintains Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Loudon Investment Management Raised Its Public Storage (PSA) Position by $773,010

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 102.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 7,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 14,540 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $257.05. About 890,466 shares traded or 14.42% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 23,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 57,330 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 33,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.87M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Bank & Trust has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.42% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Montgomery Incorporated holds 19,666 shares. Bristol John W Inc Ny invested 1.56% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Northcoast Asset Lc invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Meeder Asset Mgmt has 73 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.22% or 2.01 million shares. Ci Invests Inc owns 799,500 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.05% or 14,349 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) owns 16,081 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Macroview Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 20 shares. Moreover, Fruth Mngmt has 0.26% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Franklin Street Advisors Nc has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Appleton Partners Ma stated it has 40,330 shares. Court Place Advsrs Llc reported 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,799 shares to 25,257 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,195 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 17,449 shares to 5,390 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,839 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).