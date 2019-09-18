B&G Foods (BGS) to pay $0.48 on Oct 30, 2019; Knot Offshore Partners Lpunits Representin (KNOP) Sellers Decreased By 56.61% Their Shorts

Knot Offshore Partners Lpunits Representin (NYSE:KNOP) had a decrease of 56.61% in short interest. KNOP’s SI was 35,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 56.61% from 80,900 shares previously. With 96,900 avg volume, 0 days are for Knot Offshore Partners Lpunits Representin (NYSE:KNOP)’s short sellers to cover KNOP’s short positions. The SI to Knot Offshore Partners Lpunits Representin’s float is 0.15%. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 64,182 shares traded. KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) has declined 13.30% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical KNOP News: 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-In sweet spot, ECB risks normalising policy too slowly: Knot; 18/03/2018 – KNOT SAYS EURO-AREA OUTPUT GAP PROBABLY CLOSED AT END OF 2017; 29/05/2018 – The Knot Expands Success of Inspirational Marketplace as Couples Create More Personalized Weddings; 25/04/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS CAPITAL MARKETS UNION IS HIGHLY NECESSARY; 09/04/2018 – Knot Standard Gets New Investor; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS RECENT EURO APPRECIATION NOT A BIG CONCERN, MOSTLY DUE TO EURO ZONE’S STRONG ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE; 03/05/2018 – Lakeview Golf Resort & Spa Wins Prestigious Wedding Awards and Is lnducted Into The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame; 18/03/2018 – KNOT SAYS EURO-AREA OUTLOOK `ALMOST AS GOOD AS IT GETS’; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS NOT CONCERNED BY SOFTNESS IN RECENT ECONOMIC INDICATORS; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT: BOND-BUYING SHOULD BE PHASED OUT AFTER SEPTEMBER

B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS) is expected to pay $0.48 on Oct 30, 2019. (NYSE:BGS) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.48 dividend. B&G Foods Inc’s current price of $19.67 translates into 2.41% yield. B&G Foods Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.67. About 944,784 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 22/05/2018 – B&G FOODS RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 47.5C/SHR FROM 46.5C/SHR; 15/05/2018 – BG Daily News: Fire at Ford parts supplier idles Bowling Green Metalforming; 13/03/2018 – BG Capital Providing Growth to Port Richmond with Commonwealth Campus; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 53C; 13/03/2018 – B&G FOODS INC – ELECTION OF MILLS INCREASES SIZE OF CO’S BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS, INCLUDING SEVEN INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 11/04/2018 – RAIFFEISEN EYES CZ, SK, RO, BG FOR ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS: CEO; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $2.05 TO $2.25; 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q Adj EPS 55c

More notable recent B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Credit Suisse warns on B&G Foods – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “B&G Foods prices $450M term loan B facility – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “B&G Foods announces financing moves – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “B&G Foods’ Share Repurchase Good News For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “B&G Foods prices upsized public offering of senior notes due 2027 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable, and frozen food and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The Company’s products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters, and other specialty products. It has a 7.25 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products under various brands, including AcÂ’cent, B&G, B&M, BakerÂ’s Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, CaryÂ’s, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, EmerilÂ’s, GrandmaÂ’s Molasses, Green Giant, JJ Flats, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonaldÂ’s, Mama MaryÂ’s, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Molly McButter, Mrs.