B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Decreased Position in Masimo (MASI) by $414,844; Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Cut Its Position in Exact Sciences (EXAS) by $563,568

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 2,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 11,097 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65 million, down from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $151.01. About 419,103 shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C; 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Net $45.6M; 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 73.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 4,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 1,703 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $201,000, down from 6,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $106.71. About 1.14M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T National Bank Corporation has 19,741 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.05% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Frontier Capital Com Limited Liability Corporation owns 868,456 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 34,761 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability reported 674 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Management Incorporated invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). World Asset Mngmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,213 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 103,131 shares. Moreover, Wasatch Advsrs Inc has 0.83% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Grimes And Inc holds 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 1,700 shares. 125,620 are held by Citadel Advsrs Llc. Morgan Dempsey Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Bainco Intl Investors holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 3,000 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% or 18,910 shares. Vanguard invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $254.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Put) (SPY) by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $117.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Vale Sa (NYSE:VALE).

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $265.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 801 shares to 4,410 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Shake Shack Inc.