B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Holding in Fedex (FDX) Has Boosted as Shares Declined; Immersion (IMMR) Valuation Declined While Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Increased Position by $1.37 Million

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 38.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 2,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,327 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 5,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $167.9. About 1.96 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 19/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FEDEX RETURNS TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – Shoppers can use the pint-sized FedEx locations to redirect packages and process retail returns; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Rev $16.5B; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT; 21/03/2018 – FDX: BREAKING: APD, FBI arresting suspect in Austin bombing. Suspect donated device, shots were fired. #AustinBomber #austinPD – ! $FDX; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Fully-Electric Tesla Trucks Scheduled to Begin Production in 2019

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 170,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.69% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.62M shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62M, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.46. About 172,998 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 34.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP – IMMERSION HAS AGREED TO NOMINATE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS KENNETH H. TRAUB; 26/04/2018 – IMMERSION SA ALIMR.PA – H1 EBE EUR 0.1 MLN VS EUR 0.0 MLN YEAR AGO; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION HOLDER VIEX WITHDRAWS ITS BOARD NOMINEE; 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q Adj EPS $2.34; 11/05/2018 – Immersion Reaches Agreement with VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC; 08/03/2018 – lmmersion Files Additional Lawsuits Against Samsung in U.S. and China; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION HOLDER VIEX AGREES TO NOMINATE, BACK TRAUB TO BOARD; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION – AGREED TO NOMINATE TO ITS BOARD, AND CO, VIEX AGREED TO SUPPORT ELECTION OF NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 20/03/2018 – Immersion Vs Fitbit – Two Of The Three Patents Survive, One Ineligible Under § 101; 07/03/2018 – IMMERSION CORP – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROBERT BOSCH CAR MULTIMEDIA GMBH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold IMMR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.05 million shares or 3.57% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr reported 48,258 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 396,389 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Shannon River Fund Lc invested in 1.47M shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 33,150 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability stated it has 29,282 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) or 15,241 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 11,960 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 91,310 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 55,386 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has invested 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Lp owns 17,590 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 633,836 shares to 568,090 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Papa Johns Intl (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 82,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,049 shares, and cut its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.88 million activity. Singer Eric bought $717,015 worth of stock. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Holt Sharon E sold $38,740. Erba Nancy sold $25,000 worth of stock.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Research Co reported 0.58% stake. Miles Capital Inc invested 0.93% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Boston Family Office Lc invested 0.27% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 20,950 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust invested in 105,807 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Welch Forbes Limited Liability has 1,167 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.08% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mercer Capital Advisers reported 2,655 shares stake. Farmers Merchants Investments Incorporated has invested 0.32% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 9,555 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Macquarie Grp Limited holds 4,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Davenport And Co invested in 321,564 shares. Trust Limited Liability Company reported 23,682 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 1.23% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3.51 million shares.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,334 shares to 4,649 shares, valued at $835,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,609 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).