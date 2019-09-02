B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Cut Post Hldgs (POST) Position By $435,564; IDEX (IEX) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Idex Corp has $18000 highest and $153 lowest target. $168’s average target is 2.00% above currents $164.71 stock price. Idex Corp had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $15700 target in Monday, July 15 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $16200 target in Monday, July 29 report. See IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) latest ratings:

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased Post Hldgs Inc (POST) stake by 22.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 3,996 shares as Post Hldgs Inc (POST)’s stock declined 4.14%. The B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management holds 13,975 shares with $1.53M value, down from 17,971 last quarter. Post Hldgs Inc now has $7.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 651,598 shares traded or 13.67% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%); 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Net $91.5M; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings Sees FY Cap Expenditures $245M-$255M; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group results; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity. On Thursday, August 29 the insider WESTPHAL MARK W bought $196,256.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance" on August 12, 2019

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.08 per share. POST’s profit will be $83.28 million for 21.30 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Ft.com which released: "IEX to impose connectivity fees for the first time – Financial Times" on August 09, 2019

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $164.71. About 519,605 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q, Full-Year Organic Revenue Growth 5%-6%; 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION; 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 22/05/2018 – ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE IDEX FROM CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS; 12/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N : D.A. DAVIDSON STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.31 billion. The Company’s Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. It has a 29.63 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications.