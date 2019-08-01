B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Stake in Mercadolibre (MELI) Has Decreased by $704,730; Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Rose While Shell Asset Management Co Increased Stake by $4.31 Million

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 27,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 158,592 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.20M, up from 131,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $172.46. About 2.69 million shares traded or 10.03% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 27.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 1,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 3,609 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 4,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $12.36 during the last trading session, reaching $621.42. About 386,741 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George had sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 1.19 million shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Td Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Grassi Inv Mngmt holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 71,392 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Co Ltd holds 89,508 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Co owns 4,430 shares. Fiduciary Fin Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx has invested 1.99% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Welch And Forbes Limited reported 11,076 shares. Alexandria Ltd Liability stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Highland Mgmt Lc invested in 0.09% or 7,469 shares. 19,542 were accumulated by Pacific Global Inv. Appleton Partners Inc Ma invested in 5,010 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt holds 0.03% or 562 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc reported 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Alpha Windward Limited Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gamco Investors Et Al reported 1.17 million shares or 1.42% of all its holdings.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 12,390 shares to 4,278 shares, valued at $607,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 17,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,332 shares, and cut its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG).

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.92 million for 554.84 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 19,359 shares. Toth Advisory has invested 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Us Bancorporation De has invested 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). First Allied Advisory Serv accumulated 982 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.36% or 23,584 shares. Cap Limited Ca has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Macquarie Gru Inc Ltd owns 4,851 shares. Odey Asset Gru invested in 12,800 shares. Foxhaven Asset Ltd Partnership owns 305,926 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust & Trust holds 0.01% or 39 shares in its portfolio. Avalon holds 6,323 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 30,100 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 3,519 shares. Tradition Capital Mgmt Limited reported 540 shares. Reilly Advsr reported 31 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 32,906 shares to 297,132 shares, valued at $9.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 10,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).