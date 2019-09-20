B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Trimmed Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holding by $1.60 Million; Holder Inca Investments Has Increased Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Holding

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 30.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 286,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.96 million, up from 948,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 95,979 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 50.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 6,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 6,770 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, down from 13,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $268.69. About 392,903 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $566.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 195,320 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $68.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 282,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.14M shares, and cut its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS).

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $265.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 17,631 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $30.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,126 are held by First Mercantile Tru Company. Rockland stated it has 73,231 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc accumulated 0.26% or 3,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement System, Arizona-based fund reported 11,883 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc owns 450,625 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 10,775 shares. Millennium Management Limited has 0.06% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Jane Street Grp Ltd Com holds 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 7,097 shares. Moreover, Hudson Bay Capital Lp has 0.02% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 22,928 are held by Pillar Pacific Ltd Liability. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.27% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 900 shares. Old Natl Bankshares In holds 0.39% or 33,335 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Co stated it has 155,185 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 5,923 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0.1% or 1.58M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 EPS, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $215.15 million for 19.53 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual EPS reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.