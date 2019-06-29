B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Gamco Investors Et Al Increased Lowes Cos Com (LOW) Holding by $1.49 Million; Stock Price Rose

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (LOW) by 255.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 13,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 5,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 4.30M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Robert A. Niblock to Retire Upon Appointment of Successor; 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Rare Disease Report® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership with Lowe Syndrome Association; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MAIN UNCERTAINTIES ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK LIE IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,257 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 31,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $109.65. About 12.15 million shares traded or 74.17% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 10,330 shares to 386,033 shares, valued at $27.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schulhoff has 14.88% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Headinvest Limited Co stated it has 3.72% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dupont Capital invested in 229,440 shares. Moreover, Barr E S And has 0.33% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 30,785 shares. Annex Advisory Services Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Invesco has 11.36M shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. The New York-based Tanaka Mngmt has invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bangor Natl Bank accumulated 6,021 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Kempen Mgmt Nv invested in 14,781 shares. Page Arthur B reported 1.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Blume Mngmt Inc has 1,400 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd accumulated 72,005 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp holds 0.52% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 21.96 million shares. Harvey Inv Co Llc stated it has 1.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Live Your Vision Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1,180 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 25.86 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Another trade for 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 was made by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. 1.21M The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93 million. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Seabridge Inv Advsrs Limited Com has invested 1.59% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Company stated it has 0.98% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Westchester holds 52 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 230,875 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc stated it has 959 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl Management Commerce invested in 1.08% or 116,991 shares. Aureus Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.07% or 4,713 shares. 14,823 are held by Steinberg Global Asset. Covington Capital Mngmt owns 0.58% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 85,792 shares. 7,900 were reported by Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Com Ltd. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited stated it has 30,513 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 2,617 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny holds 0.06% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 5,969 shares. Cap Guardian Tru has 572 shares. 13,948 are owned by Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Co.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 24,597 shares to 382,273 shares, valued at $39.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Elec Co (NYSE:GE) by 92,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 763,468 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc Com.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares.