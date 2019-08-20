B G C Partners Class A (BGCP) Holder Doheny Asset Management Has Trimmed Position as Stock Value Rose; Nordea Investment Management Ab Lifted Stake in First Merchants (FRME)

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in B G C Partners Class A (BGCP) by 40.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 298,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The institutional investor held 432,550 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 730,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in B G C Partners Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 1.20 million shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 27/03/2018 – BGC Partners Now Sees 1Q Revenue, Pretax Adjusted Earnings Above High End of Range of Prior Guidance; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 31C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SEES 2Q CONSOLIDATED REV $890M-$940M, EST. $921.5M; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q Rev $956.6M; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: BGC PARTNERS 2Q REV. FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO; 16/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS’ PHIL NORTON TO LEAVE AFTER 30 YEARS AT BROKERAGE; 28/03/2018 – BGC Partners to Webcast Analyst Day Scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018; 27/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SEES REV., PRETAX ADJ. EARNS ABOVE GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – BGCP SEES 2Q REV. $1.90B TO $2.05B, EST. $921.5M (2 EST.)

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in First Merchants (FRME) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 14,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 280,219 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33 million, up from 265,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in First Merchants for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.93. About 89,053 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold BGCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $51.81M for 8.52 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12,993 activity. Sherman Patrick A also bought $518 worth of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) on Monday, April 1.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano Adr (NYSE:FMX) by 13,500 shares to 60,308 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco (NYSE:SYY) by 137,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37M shares, and cut its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts.